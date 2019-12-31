Ubiquiti’s (UI) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $189.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total value of $1,181,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,862,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

