UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Critical Survey

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Konami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.57 $115.78 million $0.65 21.02 Konami $2.36 billion 2.33 $307.76 million $2.24 18.20

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 3 6 0 2.67 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Konami 13.02% 12.72% 9.29%

Summary

Konami beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

