UBS Group Reiterates GBX 2,700 Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,247.50 ($29.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,228.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,360.29. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

