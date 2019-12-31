Unibright (UBT) Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Unibright has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $77,829.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.