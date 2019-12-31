Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of UNAM stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

