Unification (UND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $225,935.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a market cap of $225,935.00 and approximately $23,985.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00192003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01344467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. The official website for Unification is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

