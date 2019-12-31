Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 587.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Unilever by 35.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UN opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Unilever has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

