Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Acquires C$11,000.00 in Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) insider Owen Stewart Morley acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,000.

Owen Stewart Morley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Owen Stewart Morley acquired 500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50.00.

USS opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

