United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCFC. Raymond James downgraded United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at $322,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCFC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

UCFC opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $556.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

