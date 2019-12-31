United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.73

Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 21256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCFC. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Community Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

