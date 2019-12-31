United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post $5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.10 and the lowest is $5.19. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $4.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $20.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $20.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $22.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after purchasing an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 89,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $98.78 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.