United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $14.97 Average PT from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.97.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

X stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 861,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

