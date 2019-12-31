United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.47. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.