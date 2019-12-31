Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days. Approximately 22.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UBX opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $17.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.