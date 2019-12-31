Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 10,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Univar has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 12.6% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 300,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.