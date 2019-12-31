Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of UFPI opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.87. Universal Forest Products has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $105,287.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,203. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,903 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 548,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 483.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 481,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 35.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 263,869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 490.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 202,367 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

