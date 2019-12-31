UOS Network (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15,723.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. UOS Network has a total market cap of $10,785.00 and $15,723.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UOS Network Profile

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

