UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (LON:UPGS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.93 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UPGS opened at GBX 98 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.60. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 39.30 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.40 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In related news, insider Graham Screawn bought 17,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £15,263.60 ($20,078.40).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.