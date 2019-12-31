Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $51.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

UPLD opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Upland Software has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

