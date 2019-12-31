Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Hits $31,555.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a market cap of $31,555.00 and $8,269.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000789 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,292,630 tokens. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.