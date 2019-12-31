USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

UITB stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.