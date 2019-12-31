Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Value Line stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $275.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 85.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 140.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

