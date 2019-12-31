ValuEngine Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Shares of NTES opened at $303.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $325.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $4.14 per share. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 240.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

