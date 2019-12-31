ValuEngine Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 189.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 654,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 57.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

