ValuEngine Lowers Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pier 1 Imports by 56.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

