ValuEngine Upgrades BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

XAIR stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. BeyondAirInc . has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.20.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,190.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

