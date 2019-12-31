ValuEngine Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

