ValuEngine Upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $4,167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 405,578 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 102,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

