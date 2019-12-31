ValuEngine Upgrades Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Parke Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $25.16 on Monday. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610 in the last ninety days. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

