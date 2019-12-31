VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of XMPT opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

