VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45.

