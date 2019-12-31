VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

