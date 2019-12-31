VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of MAAX stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

