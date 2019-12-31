VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Plans — Dividend of $0.07

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

SLX opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

