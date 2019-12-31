Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,894. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

