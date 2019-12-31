VersaBank (TSE:VB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE VB traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,134. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$6.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a market cap of $158.01 million and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule 1 bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets throughout Canada.

