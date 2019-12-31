Very Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price

Media stories about Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) have been trending very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Townsquare Media earned a news impact score of 3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,618. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

