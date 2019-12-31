Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Share Price

Media stories about Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Endeavour Silver earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.25) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Noble Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,741. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $327.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

