Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Sells 24,600 Shares

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 24,600 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total transaction of C$185,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,526,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,928,464.95.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Village Farms International alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 5,500 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$45,520.20.

Shares of VFF opened at C$7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. Village Farms International Inc has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.16.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFF. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.