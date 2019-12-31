Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 10,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total value of C$78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,599 shares in the company, valued at C$5,094,096.55.

Shares of TSE VFF opened at C$7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. Village Farms International Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$24.25.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.