Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given $20.76 Average Target Price by Analysts

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has declined by 10.8% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.76 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of VFF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 320,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,960. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $305.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 80.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

