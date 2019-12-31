Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Virginia National Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:VABK) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, approximately 4,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through two segments, the Bank and VNB Wealth. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.