Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Trading 4.3% Higher

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.93 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03.

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

