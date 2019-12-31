Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VSTO stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $423.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

