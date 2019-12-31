Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) Insider David Wiadrowski Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) insider David Wiadrowski purchased 4,000 shares of Vocus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,940.00 ($8,468.09).

ASX:VOC opened at A$2.86 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.34. Vocus Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a 1-year high of A$4.90 ($3.48).

Get Vocus Group alerts:

Vocus Group Company Profile

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.