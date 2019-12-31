Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 290,904 Shares of Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,454,520.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,940.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,184 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $840,883.20.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,785 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,075.10.

NYSE PPR opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

