W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Receives $68.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Buckingham Research raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.