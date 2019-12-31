W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.22.

GRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

GRA traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 521,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,746,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

