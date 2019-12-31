Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Short Interest Update

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wabash National by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.12. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

