Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1192 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HLAL stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.69.

